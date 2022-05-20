From us at the quarantine shop: She is quiet and chill. She is a joy to be around. She has... View on PetFinder
A storm system heading for the Plains promises to blanket North Dakota with cold air late this week, and some areas might even see a mid-May s…
Authorities have recovered the remains of two people who were reported missing in the region in separate cases, with no foul play suspected in…
A man who went to prison in 2017 for possessing nude photos and having sexually explicit conversations with a teen girl – whom he later married – was sentenced Monday to 2 ½ years in prison for similar felony sex crimes in Morton County.
Chad Wachter's great-great-grandfather had been a meat-cutter in Philadelphia as a teenager before he arrived in the frontier town of Bismarck…
A convicted felon shot and wounded a 21-year-old woman and her 8-month-old child in an altercation that began inside a crowded restaurant in south Fargo. The suspect later killed himself. Police say the shooting took place at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant shortly after 1:45 p.m., Wednesday. The suspect, 24-year-old Malik Lamar Gill, of Moorhead, Minnesota, continued shooting at the woman when she ran outside while carrying the infant. The woman is listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. The infant suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and is listed in stable condition. Gill was later involved in a police pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into some trees after driving over stop sticks. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Former broadcaster Cory Hepola, who’s running for governor with the upstart Forward Party of Minnesota, has named school administrator Tamara Uselman as his running mate. Uselman, who lives in Pelican Rapids, is director of equity and inclusion for Fargo Public Schools in North Dakota. She's also been superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools in North Dakota and Perham-Dent Public Schools in Minnesota. Hepola says he'll unveil his education platform next month. Democrats have criticized him as a spoiler who could hurt incumbent Gov. Tim Walz. But Hepola says he’s also hoping to attract moderate Republicans turned off by GOP candidate Scott Jensen.
Two Bismarck residents are among six finalists for two positions on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education.
Two Mandan brothers face terrorizing charges related to a Friday incident in which authorities allege they wielded a machete and a hammer whil…
A Mandan man who police say had 700 videos and images of child sexual abuse on his phone has been charged with two felonies, one of which could send him to prison for 20 years.
South Dakota lawmakers have unanimously approved a report finding that Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter got preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser license in 2020. The findings of last year’s legislative probe repudiate Noem’s insistence that her daughter, Kassidy Peters, didn’t receive special treatment during her application. State lawmakers on the Republican-controlled Government Operations and Audit Committee on Wednesday approved their findings by a voice vote and without discussion. The Associated Press reported the Republican governor called a July 2020 meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers from the agency evaluating her license application just days after the agency moved to deny her the license.
