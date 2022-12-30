Eric Church booked for 2023 North Dakota State Fair; 2020 performance canceled by pandemic

Country music superstar Eric Church will perform at the 2023 North Dakota State Fair in Minot, officials announced Friday.

“We are so excited to be able to announce one of our 2023 acts to keep up the holiday cheer,” Fair General Manager Renae Korslien said in a statement. “Church has been on our list to get back to the fair, so we wanted to share the great news.”

Church was scheduled to perform in 2020, but the fair was canceled that year due to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2023 concert is scheduled for Sunday, July 23, the third day of the fair. Ticket sales will be announced later.

Church has won nearly a dozen Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards, including Entertainer of the Year in 2020. He's a 10-time Grammy nominee, and has 30 gold, platinum and multiplatinum certified singles. His latest project, "Heart & Soul," features his latest No. 1 single, “Hell of a View” and recent Top 5 hit “Heart On Fire,” as well as his current single “Doing Life With Me.”

The 2023 fair runs July 21-29. More grandstand headliners will be announced later. For more information, go to ndstatefair.com.

The fair annually attracts hundreds of thousands of people and pumps tens of millions of dollars into the economy of North Dakota's fourth-largest city.