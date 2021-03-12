EPA fines Hess for Tioga Gas Plant violations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has fined Hess Corp. and two related companies $195,000 for violations of the federal Clean Water Act at the Tioga Gas Plant.

The violations stem from a 2015 EPA inspection at the Hess facility in Williams County. Inspectors found multiple deficiencies, including inadequate containment for tanks, containment ponds and small oil storage containers. The EPA also found several spill prevention and response plans insufficient. A spill could affect a tributary of nearby Paulsen Creek, which flows into the White Earth River and ultimately to White Earth Bay on Lake Sakakawea, the agency said.

"Adequate spill prevention and response plans include important requirements and measures that protect public health and the environment," said Suzanne Bohan, director of EPA Region 8's Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. "EPA will continue to make sure facilities like the Tioga gas plant comply with the federal requirements that safeguard our communities and our rivers and streams."

Hess has since fixed the problems in its spill plans, according to EPA.