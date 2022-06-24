Welk Homestead plans July events

The Welk Homestead State Historic Site near Strasburg is planning several activities on Saturdays in July.

Bob McCay, an amateur blacksmith from Bismarck, will demonstrate the craft from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 2.

Visitors can decorate gingerbread cookies and paint wooden farm animal cutouts during Creative Crafting days scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 10 and 24.

The Accordion Jam Festival set for July 16 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. includes Prairie Stories with Tom Isern, a German cooking demonstration by Sue Balcom, a vendor show, painting class and evening band music.

The events at 845 88th St. SE are free and open to the public. For more information, call 701-336-7777 or go to history.nd.gov/events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0