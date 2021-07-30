 Skip to main content
Welk Homestead plans August events
Welk Homestead plans August events

The Welk Homestead State Historic Site near Strasburg is planning several activities on Saturdays in August.

Bob McCay, an amateur blacksmith from Bismarck, will demonstrate the craft from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Artist Linda Roesch will lead a Plein Air Painting Class from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 14. A $20 participation fee includes all supplies. Registration is open at welkoutdoorpainting.eventbrite.com or by contacting the Welk Homestead at 701-336-7777.

A Party With the Monarchs from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 28 will include kite flying and crafts related to butterflies.

