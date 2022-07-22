 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Welk Homestead plans August events

The Welk Homestead State Historic Site near Strasburg is planning several activities on weekends in August.

On Aug. 6, Bob McCay, an amateur blacksmith from Bismarck, will demonstrate the craft from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Brian Grove, site supervisor at the homestead, will demonstrate Batsa brick making from 1 to 3 p.m.

Visitors can make musical instruments from recycled materials during a Creative Crafting day scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 14.

Kite flying with butterflies is set for Aug. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m.. Attendees can learn about monarch butterfly migration from Elisha Mueller, a conservation biologist with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, then fly a kite.

The events at 845 88th St. SE are free and open to the public. For more information, call 701-336-7777 or go to history.nd.gov/events.

