Bob McCay, an amateur blacksmith from Bismarck, will demonstrate the craft from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mary Tschosik of Model Bakery in Linton will talk about her 48 years in the business at 12:15 p.m.; Tom Isern, a NDSU history professor, will share prairie folk songs at 1:15 p.m.; journalist Allan Burke will present “An Aerial View of Emmons County” at 2:15 p.m.; Rob Hanna, historic sites manager with the State Historical Society of North Dakota, will lead “Reminiscing About German-Russian Country” at 3:15 p.m.