The Welk Homestead State Historic Site near Strasburg is hosting "Life on the Homestead" on Saturday.
Bob McCay, an amateur blacksmith from Bismarck, will demonstrate the craft from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mary Tschosik of Model Bakery in Linton will talk about her 48 years in the business at 12:15 p.m.; Tom Isern, a NDSU history professor, will share prairie folk songs at 1:15 p.m.; journalist Allan Burke will present “An Aerial View of Emmons County” at 2:15 p.m.; Rob Hanna, historic sites manager with the State Historical Society of North Dakota, will lead “Reminiscing About German-Russian Country” at 3:15 p.m.
The day concludes with the annual Accordion Jam featuring local amateur musicians and a performance by musician Victor Schwan, who played accordion with Myron Floren of “The Lawrence Welk Show.”
The events at 845 88th St. SE are free and open to the public. For more information, call 701-336-7777 or go to history.nd.gov/events.