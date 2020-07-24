Welk Homestead hosting blacksmith demonstration

The Welk Homestead State Historic Site near Strasburg is hosting a demonstration by amateur blacksmith Bob McCay of Bismarck.
McCay has been a blacksmith for more than a decade. His Aug. 1 demonstration is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's free and open to the public.
Coronavirus-related protocols are in place for staff and visitors at the historic site.
For more information, contact Brian Grove at 701-336-7777.
