Weekend performances of 'The Glass Menagerie' set

Capitol Shakespeare’s production of “The Glass Menagerie” is scheduled Sunday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, as part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series.
The performance that begins at 2 p.m. is free and open to the public. Free evening performances of "The Glass Menagerie" are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Russel Reid Auditorium at the Heritage Center.
“The Glass Menagerie” premiered in 1944 and was playwright Tennessee Williams' first popular play. Set in Depression-era St. Louis, it details the struggles of a family to pursue happiness.