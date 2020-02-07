Weekend performances of 'The Glass Menagerie' set

Capitol Shakespeare’s production of “The Glass Menagerie” is scheduled Sunday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, as part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series. 

The performance that begins at 2 p.m. is free and open to the public. Free evening performances of "The Glass Menagerie" are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Russel Reid Auditorium at the Heritage Center.

“The Glass Menagerie” premiered in 1944 and was playwright Tennessee Williams' first popular play. Set in Depression-era St. Louis, it details the struggles of a family to pursue happiness.

