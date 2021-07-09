 Skip to main content
Watford City Ribfest to feature Wynonna Judd
The Best of the West Ribfest, Street Fair and Classic Car show is set for Aug. 13 in Watford City.

This year’s free concert headliner is Grammy Award-winning country singer Wynonna Judd.

“This is big news for Watford City and we’re expecting a record turnout,” Chamber Director and Ribfest Chair Mary Gumke said.

The event also includes a fundraising breakfast for the local Boy Scouts, a street fair, team games, a kids’ inflatables and game zone, face-painting and a cornhole tournament. Matt Aakkre and the Dirty Little Secret kicks off the evening on the Main Stage with a concert at 6 p.m. before Judd's performance at 8 p.m.

For more information, go to https://www.watfordcityribfest.com/.

