Visiting Scientists Series set Tuesday

The Visiting Scientists Series program for Tuesday features Andrew Clark, co-author of "Archaeological Perspectives on Warfare on the Great Plains."

The 7 p.m. presentation will be in the Russell Reid Auditorium of the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

Clark is chief archaeologist for the State Historical Society of North Dakota. He'll talk about people living along and moving through the Missouri River Valley between A.D. 1000 and 1750.

The Visiting Scientists Series is a partnership of Bismarck State College, North Dakota’s Gateway to Science, Bismarck Public Schools, ND Society of Professional Engineers, Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers, State Historical Society, University of Mary and United Tribes Technical College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0