Used art sale set in early April

The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association will host its 12th To Be Hung Over Art Sale from April 5-8.

The sale is an opportunity for those with original art to sell pieces that no longer suit their style or home decor. Registration forms are available at www.bismarck-art.org under special events, or at the gallery at 422 E. Front Ave. The deadline is March 25.

The association will retain a 30% commission on all sales. All sales are cash and carry.

An Opening Reception is set Tuesday, April 5, from 5-7 p.m. at the gallery. It's free and open to the public.

For more information call 701-223-5986.

