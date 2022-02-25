U-Mary to present Mozart masterpiece

The University of Mary is conducting two performances of Mozart’s comedic masterpiece "Così fan tutte."

The performances are at 3 p.m. Sunday with the Missouri Valley Chamber Orchestra at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 801 E. Denver Ave. in Bismarck, and at 7 p.m. Monday in Arno Gustin Hall on campus, with pianist Rhonda Gowen.

“This young cast of six University of Mary singers is incredibly talented, ranging from freshman to senior," said Melissa McCann, assistant music professor and performance director. "This will be the first fully staged opera with orchestra that the students will have performed since 2019.”

Tickets for the debut performance can be purchased at the door: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students and $5 for children. Monday’s evening performance is free to the public.

For more information, go to http://www.mvco.net/schedule.html or www.umary.edu.

