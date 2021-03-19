U-Mary concert to be livestreamed Sunday

The University of Mary Concert Band spring concert will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. Sunday on the school's Music Department Facebook page.
The concert will feature the "Second Suite in F" by Gustav Holst, "The Symphonic Gershwin" by Warren Barker and the trombone feature "Rolling Thunder" by Henry Fillmore.
For more information, contact Music Department Administrative Assistant Danielle Abler at 701-355-8301.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!