 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U-Mary concert to be livestreamed Sunday

U-Mary concert to be livestreamed Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Mary Concert Band spring concert will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. Sunday on the school's Music Department Facebook page.

The concert will feature the "Second Suite in F" by Gustav Holst, "The Symphonic Gershwin" by Warren Barker and the trombone feature "Rolling Thunder" by Henry Fillmore.

For more information, contact Music Department Administrative Assistant Danielle Abler at 701-355-8301.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Safety tips for online dating

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
Entertainment

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?

When most people hear "St. Patrick's Day" they usually associate the Irish holiday with shamrocks, drinking, and all things green. Not many know about the history behind the 5th century Christian missionary, St. Patrick and his contributions to Ireland. Test your knowledge and perhaps learn something new about this traditional Irish celebration!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News