Tuba Four to perform at Heritage Center

The Tuba Four brass quartet will present a free performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the outdoor amphitheater of the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Tuba Four consists of two euphoniums and two tubas, the two lowest-pitched brass instruments. The program will feature folk and patriotic songs, hymns, marches, and original compositions written for euphonium-tuba quartet.

People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair, as seating will not be provided. Attendees are asked to follow coronavirus precautions. If there is bad weather, the concert will be canceled.

This concert is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series. For more information, contact Curator of Education Erik Holland at 701-328-2792.

