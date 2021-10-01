Tracy Byrd to perform at ND Country Fest

ND Country Fest has added Tracy Byrd to the lineup for next summer's festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

Byrd is known for such hits as "Holdin' Heaven," "Lifestyles of the Not So Rich and Famous," "Walking to Jerusalem" and "Watermelon Crawl."

Jo Dee Messina, LoCash, Travis Tritt, Chris Janson and Jon Pardi also have been scheduled for the main stage at the fifth annual Country Fest, which is being expanded to four days next year -- July 6-9. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0