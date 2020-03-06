Touchmark Art Gallery features youth artwork

Bismarck-Mandan youth from kindergarten to high school are showing their artwork at the Touchmark Art Gallery in March to celebrate National Youth Art Month.

On display are more than 100 pieces of art created by students from Centennial Elementary School, The Afterschool Place, Horizon Middle School and Century High School.

There is no charge to attend an artist reception Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m.

Touchmark is at 1000 W. Century Ave. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. on weekends. 

The works of 91-year-old Touchmark resident Eileen DeKrey also are on display during the month. She is known for her drawings and paintings of animals and landscapes. Her work has been displayed through the years at local banks and art shows. 

