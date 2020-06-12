To Be Hung Over Art Sale scheduled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bismarck Art & Galleries will host the 10th To Be Hung Over Art Sale from June 29 through July 3.

The sale is an opportunity for those who have original art but no longer want it to resell the pieces. People must register the pieces with the arts organization. Registration forms are available at www.bismarck-art.org or at the gallery.

Art must be in good condition, clean and without chips, cracks or broken glass. It must be an original painting, drawing, pottery, ceramics, sculpture or fiber arts. Artwork must have wire hangers -- no saw tooth hangers will be accepted. Pieces must have value. Known collectibles also will be accepted for the sale.

Artwork can be brought to the gallery from June 23-26. Art owners are limited to two pieces of art but can bring additional pieces as their art sells. Bismarck Art & Galleries keeps a 30% commission on sales.

For more information or for registration forms call 701-223-5986.

