Tigirlily has No. 1 song, gets record deal offer

A country music duo with North Dakota roots have made it in the country western music industry.

Tigirlily -- Hazen sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh -- earlier this week had the No. 1 song on iTunes with their hit single, “Somebody Does.” On Thursday, the duo announced on Facebook that they have received a record deal offer from Monument Records.

"We’ve been dreaming of this moment for so many years," they posted. "Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way, we couldn’t have done this without you."

The sisters have been recording music professionally since 2013, and they quickly built up a local following. They were selected as best original country band in 2015 at the North Dakota Music Awards, with best song, best video, best stage song, and the U Rock Award, which is given to a band that gives back.

