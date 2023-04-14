Country duo Tigirlily Gold will perform on country music's grandest stage, opening for one of the industry's biggest stars.

Hazen sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh announced their upcoming performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, in a Facebook post featuring a video of county singer Ashley McBryde -- with whom they have toured -- inviting them.

"Tigirlily Gold will be making their Opry debut on May 13!" McBryde said from backstage at the Opry before letting out a celebratory scream.

The sisters broke down in tears of joy before embracing.

"We never hug, so this is a big moment, honestly," Kendra Slaubaugh said.

The sisters called it "one of our lifelong dreams," and posted "This is a dream come true & such an amazing honor," and "We are so honored to step into the circle together."

"The circle" refers to the iconic wooden circle that sits at center stage at the Opry.

The sisters said they'll be playing both shows the night they perform. The Opry's schedule shows megastar Carrie Underwood as the main performer that night, and also lists Tigirlily Gold.

The sisters moved to Nashville in 2017. Their song "Somebody Does" was a No. 1 hit on iTunes in February 2021, the year they signed with Monument Records. Their latest hit is "Shoot Tequila."