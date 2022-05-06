Tickets available for 'Best of Bismarck Show of the Century ... and a Half'

Advanced tickets are available for the "Best of Bismarck Show of the Century ... and a Half” performances scheduled for May 14.
The show, part of Bismarck’s 150th anniversary celebration, is at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 14 at the Bismarck Event Center. It features local talent, including Jared Mason, original cast member of "Stomp"; Emily Walter, former host of the Medora Musical; folk singer/songwriter Chuck Suchy; soloist Clyde Bauman and his alter-ego persona, Mylo Hatzenbuhler; and the Andrist family of Levi, Bethany, and their three children. Former Mayor Bill Sorensen will serve as the emcee.
Admission is $1.50, or attendees can purchase reserved tickets for $15. Both ticket options include the 4 p.m. community barbecue held between shows.
Tickets can be purchased at the Bismarck Event Center.