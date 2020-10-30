 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ticket prices changed for 'Frozen II' at Belle Mehus

Ticket prices changed for 'Frozen II' at Belle Mehus

{{featured_button_text}}

DanceWorX Studio has changed ticket prices for its fall production of "Frozen 2" at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck Nov. 13-15.

The dance theater production will include local band Sonniewaters. Performances are at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 14; and 2 p.m. on Nov. 15.

For the "socially distanced" 2 p.m. show on Nov. 14, all tickets are $25. For the other three performances, general admission is $17, and reserved seating is $22 and $27.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teens behind latest art damage on Berlin's Museum Island
Entertainment

Teens behind latest art damage on Berlin's Museum Island

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Several teenagers sprayed graffiti on a piece of art outside one of Berlin's most famous museums and that the vandalism was unrelated to the damaging of more than 60 other art works on the city's Museum Island that were smeared with an oily liquid early this month, police said Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Spell' & 'Come Play'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News