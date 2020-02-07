10th Annual Love Without Fear Valentine’s Gala set in Bismarck

Midwest Emmy award winner David Harris will headline the Abused Adult Resource Center’s 10th Annual Love Without Fear Valentine’s Gala in Bismarck.
The event will include a cocktail reception, prizes, a four-course meal and a chocolate dessert tray, along with entertainment by Harris, a nationally touring comedian, magician, actor and host. He has entertained North American audiences for more than 20 years, with more than 2,000 live performances.
The gala is Saturday, Feb. 15, at Sixteen Main Events, at 1603 E. Main Ave. Social Hour starts at 5:30 p.m. with a meal to follow at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $60 per person, $120 per couple or $550 for a table of 10. They're available online at aarcnd.com/gala and should be purchased by Monday.
For more information or to donate to the pick-a-prize raffle, contact Kim at 701-222-8370 or kimc@aarcnd.com.