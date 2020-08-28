Tactile art by Bismarck native on display at the Capital Gallery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"A Neutral State," an art exhibit by 27-year-old Bismarck native Britta Anderson, opened at the Capital Gallery earlier this month.

The exhibit focuses on three bodies of Anderson's work: oil paintings, including landscapes, seascapes and cloudscapes; a series in which Anderson incorporates rubber asphalt into her work; and a series of framed linen or muslin with rocks or wood arranged in the folds.

A tactile artist, Anderson says she is inspired by the natural environments of places she has lived or traveled to.

"I always have the intention that everything can be a tool or paintbrush, such as a rock or a branch I find uniquely specific to the aesthetic of a work," she said.

The Capital Gallery, located at 109 N 4th St. in Bismarck, is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pieces of "A Neutral State" will be on display and available for purchase at the gallery through the end of September.

