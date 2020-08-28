 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tactile art by Bismarck native on display at the Capital Gallery

Tactile art by Bismarck native on display at the Capital Gallery

{{featured_button_text}}

"A Neutral State," an art exhibit by 27-year-old Bismarck native Britta Anderson, opened at the Capital Gallery earlier this month. 

The exhibit focuses on three bodies of Anderson's work: oil paintings, including landscapes, seascapes and cloudscapes; a series in which Anderson incorporates rubber asphalt into her work; and a series of framed linen or muslin with rocks or wood arranged in the folds. 

A tactile artist, Anderson says she is inspired by the natural environments of places she has lived or traveled to. 

"I always have the intention that everything can be a tool or paintbrush, such as a rock or a branch I find uniquely specific to the aesthetic of a work," she said.

The Capital Gallery, located at 109 N 4th St. in Bismarck, is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pieces of "A Neutral State" will be on display and available for purchase at the gallery through the end of September. 

0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' & 'The New Mutants'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News