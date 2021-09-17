 Skip to main content
Symphony orchestra to remember 9/11
The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra will perform “Dawn has Come: Remembering 9/11” on Saturday.

The concert will feature the "Requiem" of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, featuring the Bismarck Mandan Civic Chorus and soloists Melissa McCann, Dawn Hagerott, Emerson Eads and Jason Thoms. The symphony orchestra also will present the premiere of a new piece by Eads called "She Was."

“The selection of the piece 'Requiem' has much significance to 9/11,” Maestro Beverly Everett said. “Not only was it the selection we performed on the 10th anniversary, but in 2002 this piece was selected by orchestras and choirs around the world as a part of a 'Rolling Requiem' to commemorate 9/11. It’s only fitting to continue the selection on the 20th anniversary.”

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Bismarck Event Center Box Office, at https://www.bismarckeventcenter.com/p/buy-tickets.

