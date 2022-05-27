Summer reading program kickoff set

The North Dakota State Library has partnered with libraries across the state and state agencies to bring a virtual summer reading kickoff June 1-3. This free Facebook event will take place each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting with a keynote presentation.
Author Kathy MacMillan, will present Signs Under the Sea on Wednesday. Author Cynde McInnis shares her story on Thursday about how she took her childhood passion for whales and made it her career. On Friday, staff from the Minnesota Zoo will take viewers on a tour of the zoo, including Discovery Bay and the South African penguins exhibit.
This three-day event will also include programs from libraries across the state.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/NDStateLibrary.