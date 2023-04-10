The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is hosting the 14th annual Juried Student Art Show.

The exhibit features student artists from Century, Legacy and Bismarck high schools, Mandan High School, Shiloh Christian School and South Central High School. The exhibit will run from Tuesday through April 28.

The exhibit is juried by Nicole Gagner, of Bismarck.

"This exhibit features around 150 works of student art every year," Executive Director Lynae Hanson said. "We are so proud of these students and the teachers who guide them as it's no easy task to pull this all together. It takes creativity, persistence and organization."

The opening reception will be Tuesday at Bismarck Art & Galleries, 422 E. Front Ave. Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.