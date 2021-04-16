 Skip to main content
Student art show on display
Student art show on display

041421-nws-arttalk.jpg

Legacy High art teacher Lori Riehl, left, talks art with Rebecca Ternes, center, and her daughter Bella Ternes on Tuesday night at Bismarck Art & Galleries Association during the opening of the 12th Annual Juried Student Art Show. "We're admiring the skills of others," Riehl said. Bella Ternes, a Legacy senior and a student of Riehl's, is a member of the National Art Honor Society at LHS.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

The 12th Annual Juried Student Art Show is on display at Bismarck Art and Galleries, at 422 E. Front Ave.

The exhibit features student artists from Century, Legacy and Bismarck high schools and Mandan High School. There are 144 pieces in the show, according to Bismarck High art teacher Paul Noot. 

It will be on display through the end of the month. Teachers wishing to schedule a tour can call 701-223-5986.

The exhibit was juried by Kim Eslinger, gallery supervisor at Gateway to Science. It's sponsored in part by Gen and Wayne Metcalf, Anne Heinle, Alan and Kristy Little, North Dakota Council on the Arts and The Tom & Frances Leach Foundation.

