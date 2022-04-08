 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Student art show on display

041421-nws-arttalk.jpg

Legacy High art teacher Lori Riehl, left, talks art with Rebecca Ternes, center, and her daughter Bella Ternes on April 13, 2021 at Bismarck Art & Galleries Association during the opening of the 12th Annual Juried Student Art Show. "We're admiring the skills of others," Riehl said. Bella Ternes, a Legacy senior and a student of Riehl's, is a member of the National Art Honor Society at LHS.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

The 13th Annual Juried Student Art Show will be on display beginning Tuesday at Bismarck Art and Galleries, at 422 E. Front Ave.

An opening reception free and open to the public will be held Tuesday from 5-6:30 p.m. Awards will be presented to selected winners.

The exhibit features student artists from Century, Legacy and Bismarck high schools, Mandan High School and Shiloh Christian School. It will be on display through April 29. Teachers wishing to schedule a tour can call 701-223-5986.

The exhibit is juried by Sam Coleman. It's sponsored in part by Jerry and Valerie Harlow, Clara Hauck, Mary and David Rennich, Arlene and Ron Volk, North Dakota Council on the Arts and The Tom & Frances Leach Foundation.

