Street Fair this week to close some downtown streets

Several downtown Bismarck streets will be closed from 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for the 48th Annual Downtowners Street Fair.

The closures affect:

Broadway Avenue between Third Street and Sixth Street

North Fifth Street between Thayer Avenue and Main Avenue

North Fourth Street between Thayer Avenue and Main Avenue

All alleys leading into the closed streets.

"No parking" signs will be hung in affected areas. Any vehicles parking in these areas after 5 p.m. on Thursday will be towed, according to a statement from the Downtown Business Association issued through the city.

For information on parking ramps in the area, go to www.bismarckparkingauthority.com.

This year’s Street Fair will feature a number of safety changes including a more spacious layout, 10 sanitizing stations, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Fifth and Broadway, and limited seating. Attendees are urged to wear masks when not eating and drinking.

