Street Fair this week to close some downtown streets

Several downtown Bismarck streets will be closed from 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for the 48th Annual Downtowners Street Fair.
The closures affect:
- Broadway Avenue between Third Street and Sixth Street
- North Fifth Street between Thayer Avenue and Main Avenue
- North Fourth Street between Thayer Avenue and Main Avenue
- All alleys leading into the closed streets.
"No parking" signs will be hung in affected areas. Any vehicles parking in these areas after 5 p.m. on Thursday will be towed, according to a statement from the Downtown Business Association issued through the city.
For information on parking ramps in the area, go to www.bismarckparkingauthority.com.
This year’s Street Fair will feature a number of safety changes including a more spacious layout, 10 sanitizing stations, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Fifth and Broadway, and limited seating. Attendees are urged to wear masks when not eating and drinking.