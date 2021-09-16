 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Street Fair this week to close some downtown streets
0 Comments

Street Fair this week to close some downtown streets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Several downtown Bismarck streets will be closed from 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for the 48th Annual Downtowners Street Fair.

The closures affect:

  • Broadway Avenue between Third Street and Sixth Street
  • North Fifth Street between Thayer Avenue and Main Avenue
  • North Fourth Street between Thayer Avenue and Main Avenue
  • All alleys leading into the closed streets.

"No parking" signs will be hung in affected areas. Any vehicles parking in these areas after 5 p.m. on Thursday will be towed, according to a statement from the Downtown Business Association issued through the city.

For information on parking ramps in the area, go to www.bismarckparkingauthority.com.

This year’s Street Fair will feature a number of safety changes including a more spacious layout, 10 sanitizing stations, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Fifth and Broadway, and limited seating. Attendees are urged to wear masks when not eating and drinking.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Gabrielle Union recounts 'terrifying' encounter with racists in Croatia

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News