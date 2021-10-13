Storm brings snow to western North Dakota, record rainfall to Bismarck

Beach Auditor Kimberly Gaugler said reports in northern Golden Valley County were as high as 8 inches. She told the Tribune that Beach received "very, very wet, heavy snow" on Wednesday. That's unusual for this time of year, she said, especially since temperatures were around 70-80 degrees just last week. It was still warm enough Wednesday that the snow wasn't sticking around long.

"It's melting as it's hitting the streets and sidewalks," Gaugler said. "There's quite a bit of standing water."

City services were still operating as normal, with some possible weather-related delays, she said.

An advisory for winds gusting up to 45 mph was in place for western and central areas of the state not in a storm warning or advisory area. Heavy rain fell in non-snow areas.

The strong winds led to near-blizzard conditions in the far west, reducing visibility below a quarter mile at times and making travel difficult, according to the weather service. No road closures were in place at midday, and the state Transportation Department's travel map showed roads throughout the west as being only wet, not snow- or ice-covered.