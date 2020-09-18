Statewide Arts Convening set virtually on Oct. 6-7

The North Dakota Council on the Arts will host its biennial Statewide Arts Convening virtually on Oct. 6-7.
The Tuesday-Wednesday event is in collaboration with the Main Street ND Summit 2020.
The Convening will bring local artists, educators, arts organizations and community members together online and feature programs focused on "Building Resilient Communities." There will be numerous speakers and entertainers.
Tickets are $20. Registration is at www.eventbrite.com/e/main-street-summit-tickets-112985005192.
For more information, go to www.arts.nd.gov/statewide-arts-convening.
