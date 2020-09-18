Statewide Arts Convening set virtually on Oct. 6-7

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Council on the Arts will host its biennial Statewide Arts Convening virtually on Oct. 6-7.

The Tuesday-Wednesday event is in collaboration with the Main Street ND Summit 2020.

The Convening will bring local artists, educators, arts organizations and community members together online and feature programs focused on "Building Resilient Communities." There will be numerous speakers and entertainers.

Tickets are $20. Registration is at www.eventbrite.com/e/main-street-summit-tickets-112985005192.

For more information, go to www.arts.nd.gov/statewide-arts-convening.

