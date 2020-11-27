State park hosts geocache event

Fort Stevenson State Park is hosting its annual Dickens Geocache event, with 12 ornaments waiting to be discovered.
This Friday and Saturday, and the next two in December, GPS coordinates of four geocaches containing an ornament will be posted on the park’s Facebook and Instagram pages @fort.stevenson and at geocaching.com.
The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a state park annual permit is displayed. Fort Stevenson State Park is 3 miles south of Garrison. For more information, call the park office at 701-337-5576 or e-mail fssp@nd.gov.
