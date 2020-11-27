 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State park hosts geocache event

State park hosts geocache event

{{featured_button_text}}

Fort Stevenson State Park is hosting its annual Dickens Geocache event, with 12 ornaments waiting to be discovered.

This Friday and Saturday, and the next two in December, GPS coordinates of four geocaches containing an ornament will be posted on the park’s Facebook and Instagram pages @fort.stevenson and at geocaching.com.

The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a state park annual permit is displayed. Fort Stevenson State Park is 3 miles south of Garrison. For more information, call the park office at 701-337-5576 or e-mail fssp@nd.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'The Croods: A New Age' & 'The Buddy Games'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News