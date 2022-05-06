 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Space-themed painting set at Heritage Center

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum is hosting "Canvas, Cocktails, and Cookies: To the Depths of the Universe" from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Kim Eslinger, a working artist, instructor, and gallery and exhibits director for North Dakota’s Gateway to Science, will lead an evening of hands-on painting inspired by NASA's recent launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. The event will include a cash bar and space-themed cookies will be available.

Easels, canvases, paints and brushes will be provided during the program, which is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts. Tickets are $20 and seats are limited. Register at shsnd.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Erik Holland at 701-328-2792.

