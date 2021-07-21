Sleepy Hollow Theatre's Military Night is Friday

Sleepy Hollow Theatre has scheduled Military Night for Friday.
All serving and retired military members will get free admission to the theater's production of "Footloose" at its facility at 26th Street and Divide Avenue in Bismarck. Service people may wear their uniform/cap or bring military identification. Another family member may represent a military member who is not present or serving elsewhere.
The musical begins at 8 p.m., with gates opening an hour earlier. Attendees may bring chairs or rent chairs for $1. For more information call 701-319-0894 or email susan@shtap.org.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!