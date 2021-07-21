 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sleepy Hollow Theatre's Military Night is Friday
0 Comments

Sleepy Hollow Theatre's Military Night is Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sleepy Hollow Theatre has scheduled Military Night for Friday.

All serving and retired military members will get free admission to the theater's production of "Footloose" at its facility at 26th Street and Divide Avenue in Bismarck. Service people may wear their uniform/cap or bring military identification. Another family member may represent a military member who is not present or serving elsewhere.

The musical begins at 8 p.m., with gates opening an hour earlier. Attendees may bring chairs or rent chairs for $1. For more information call 701-319-0894 or email susan@shtap.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebs born July 21st: Charlotte Gainsbourg, Betty Gilpin, Sara Sampaio and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News