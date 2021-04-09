Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park holds auditions

Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park has announced the 2021 summer season of musical productions, including "Frozen Jr." and "Footloose" directed by Daniel Walstad and Job Christenson.
Production dates for "Frozen Jr." are July 8-17, and "Footloose" dates are July 22-31.
Show auditions are from 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Community Center in Bismarck. Masks are required and temperatures will be taken.
For more information and for audition requirements, visit www.shtap.org.
