Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park announces summer shows, auditions

Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park has announced the 2022 summer season of musical productions, including "Little Mermaid Jr." directed by Daniel Walstad and "Legally Blonde" directed by Job Christenson and Casey Paradies. 

Production dates for "Little Mermaid Jr." are July 14-23 and "Legally Blonde" dates are July 28-Aug. 6

Show auditions will be held April 8-10 at Trinity Lutheran’s Community Center in Bismarck. Auditions are for students going into the fifth grade through the summer after the students’ senior year. No auditions are needed for students kindergarten through fifth grade who will perform before "Little Mermaid Jr."

For more information, audition requirements, forms and sign ups, go to www.shtap.org

