Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park has announced the 2023 summer season of musical productions, including "Willy Wonka Jr." directed by Job Christenson and "Matilda, The Musical" directed by Jeremy Lindemann, and "Rising Stars" by Brittany Bearsheart.
Production dates for "Willy Wonka Jr." are July 14-23 and "Matilda, The Musical" dates are July 28-Aug. 6
Show auditions will be held March 11 and 12 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Gallery 522, 120 N Third St, Bismarck. Auditions are for students going into the sixth grade through the summer after the students’ senior year. No auditions are needed for students first through fifth grade who will perform before "Willy Wonka Jr."
For more information, audition requirements, forms and sign ups, go to www.shtap.org or email susan@shtap.org.