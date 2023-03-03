Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park has announced the 2023 summer season of musical productions, including "Willy Wonka Jr." directed by Job Christenson and "Matilda, The Musical" directed by Jeremy Lindemann, and "Rising Stars" by Brittany Bearsheart.

Show auditions will be held March 11 and 12 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Gallery 522, 120 N Third St, Bismarck. Auditions are for students going into the sixth grade through the summer after the students’ senior year. No auditions are needed for students first through fifth grade who will perform before "Willy Wonka Jr."