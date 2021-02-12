Sleepy Hollow hosting dinner theater

Sleepy Hollow Theatre & Arts Park is hosting A Valentine’s Dinner Theatre on Saturday.
Entertainment is a three-act romantic comedy musical. Lady J’s Catering is providing the menu.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at You Vitalize Wellness Spa and Venue, 3320 Hamilton St. in Bismarck. The cost is $100 per person. A portion of the proceeds benefits Sleepy Hollow.
Advance tickets and entrée choice are required. Call 701-415-0350 for reservations.
