Sidewalk chalk artists sought for Capital A'Fair

Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is seeking sidewalk chalk artists to complete a project during Capital A’Fair on the state Capitol grounds Aug. 6-7.

Audiences at the event will be able to watch the artists create their masterpieces. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places.

Chalk pastels are the medium. Artists must supply their own materials. Submit applications by July 29. For more information and an application, go to www.bismarck-art.org and click on "special events," or contact the gallery at 701-223-5986.

