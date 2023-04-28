Shiloh Christian School will set the scene for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Heringer Auditorium.
“This year’s 'Oklahoma!' cast is one of the best I’ve worked with - and I’ve had a lot of amazing students at Shiloh,” said Kathryn Ring, musical director. “This is a must-see performance because of the music. There isn’t just one great song - it’s one great song after another. The audience will recognize the music and will be singing it on their way out of the door!”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door.