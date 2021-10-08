Science center hosting Fall Free Family Day

North Dakota’s Gateway to Science in Bismarck will host its Fall Free Family Day on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1-4 p.m., with science center members given early access at 12:30 p.m.
The Frances Leach High Prairie Arts & Science Complex will be filled with hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities for all ages in an open house format, where guests can proceed at their own pace.
Free Family Day kicks off a weeklong celebration of the James Webb Space Telescope launch. The science center has been selected as an official host of events as part of the Webb Space Telescope Community Events initiative. The Oct. 23 event will feature space-themed activities.
The Frances Leach High Prairie Arts & Science Complex is at 1810 Schafer St. For more information, go to gatewaytoscience.org or call 701-258-1975.