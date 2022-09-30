 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sawyer Brown, Deana Carter added to 2023 ND Country Fest lineup

Two more headline acts have been announced for the 2023 ND Country Fest at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

Sawyer Brown has produced 23 albums and numerous hit singles, and the band has performed more than 4,500 shows since the 1980s.

Award-winning Deana Carter is best known for her five-time platinum debut album "Did I Shave My Legs for This?" which she released 25 years ago.

The acts join previously announced Country Fest headliners Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lee Brice, Justin Moore and Rodney Atkins. More performers will be named later.

The sixth annual ND Country Fest is set for next July 5-8. For tickets and camping information, go to ndcountryfest.com.

