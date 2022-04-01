 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
S.D. Nelson exhibition open at ND Heritage Center & State Museum

“All Is Grass and Clouds, Forever: The Art of S.D. Nelson,” exhibition has opened at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

The exhibition features the work of award-winning writer and illustrator S.D. Nelson and includes vignettes from his children's books and traditional objects he fashioned and embellished.

A registered member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Nelson has produced a series of 12 children’s books and collaborated on an additional seven books focused on the cultural heritage of Native American communities.

