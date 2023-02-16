Rappers Ludacris and T-Pain will fill out the grandstand lineup for the 2023 North Dakota State Fair in Minot.

The pair will kick off the fair on Friday, July 21, event officials announced Thursday.

Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide. He's known for singles including “Stand Up,” “Get Back," “Southern Hospitality" and “Money Maker." He's also known for acting in the "Fast and Furious" movies.

T-Pain has moved more than 50 million singles, gathered billions of streams and picked up six Grammy Awards. “All I Do Is Win” soundtracked President Barack Obama’s entry into the White House.

The rappers join previous announced acts Jelly Roll (July 22), Eric Church (July 23), Joe Nichols (July 26), Whiskey Myers (July 27), Five Finger Death Punch (July 28) and Brad Paisley (July 29).

The 2023 fair runs July 21-29. Tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more information, go to ndstatefair.com.

The fair annually attracts hundreds of thousands of people and pumps tens of millions of dollars into the economy of North Dakota's fourth-largest city.