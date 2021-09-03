Public Works Day event set in Bismarck

Bismarck Public Works will celebrate Public Works Day with an event titled “Public Works Strong” on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The event from 1-4 p.m. will be at the Public Works building at 601 S. 26th St. in Bismarck. It will include hands-on activities for children. The first 250 children will receive a free public works hard hat, and children in grades K-5 can register to win a ride to school in a Public Works vehicle.

Snowplows, construction equipment, forestry equipment and solid waste equipment will be on display, and equipment and traffic signal demonstrations will be provided. Attendees can also take a self-guided tour of the Public Works building. Parking will be available on the west of side of the building.

For more information, go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1840/Public-Works-Day.

