Public Works Day event set in Bismarck
Public Works Day event set in Bismarck

Bismarck Public Works will celebrate Public Works Day with an event titled “Public Works Strong” on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The event from 1-4 p.m. will be at the Public Works building at 601 S. 26th St. in Bismarck. It will include hands-on activities for children. The first 250 children will receive a free public works hard hat, and children in grades K-5 can register to win a ride to school in a Public Works vehicle.

Snowplows, construction equipment, forestry equipment and solid waste equipment will be on display, and equipment and traffic signal demonstrations will be provided. Attendees can also take a self-guided tour of the Public Works building. Parking will be available on the west of side of the building.

For more information, go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1840/Public-Works-Day.

