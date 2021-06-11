Public knitting event set in Bismarck

A public knitting event is planned at the Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site in Bismarck from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday.
It's part of an international event called World Wide Knit in Public Day. Knitters, crocheters, spinners, and other fiber artists are welcome to participate in crafting and socializing. The mansion is at 320 East Ave. B.
For more information, contact Beth Campbell at 701-328-2674 or bcampbell@nd.gov.
