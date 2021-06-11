 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public knitting event set in Bismarck
0 Comments

Public knitting event set in Bismarck

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A public knitting event is planned at the Former Governors’ Mansion State Historic Site in Bismarck from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday.

It's part of an international event called World Wide Knit in Public Day. Knitters, crocheters, spinners, and other fiber artists are welcome to participate in crafting and socializing. The mansion is at 320 East Ave. B.

For more information, contact Beth Campbell at 701-328-2674 or bcampbell@nd.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

R. Kelly fires half of legal team ahead of sex abuse trial

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History is turning toward Black history: In Chicago’s DuSable debate, in remembering the Tulsa Massacre. Five books guide the way.
Entertainment

History is turning toward Black history: In Chicago’s DuSable debate, in remembering the Tulsa Massacre. Five books guide the way.

CHICAGO — Ephraim Martin has been asking Chicago, and asking Chicago, and asking Chicago, for years to honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, the first permanent non-indigenous settler of the land that became Chicago. He’s been asking for nearly 30 years. He’s asked the city to erect a 25-foot statue of DuSable, and to create a DuSable city holiday. He also wants Lake Shore Drive renamed for ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News