Program set on Girl Scout history in Bismarck

The Bismarck Historical Society will host a program on the History of Girl Scouting in Bismarck at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

The program will be presented by Pat Conrad, a retired social worker who grew up in the Scouting program in Ohio. As an adult in Bismarck, she was an adult troop leader twice and served on the Sakakawea Council Board of Directors.

The Historical Society’s program will focus on the history and activities of the former Sakakawea Scout Council, the evolution of badges over the past 100 years, camping, cookies and the challenges the program faces.

