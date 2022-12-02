 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase set in Bismarck

  • 0

A Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase is set at the Bismarck Event Center this weekend.

“This year’s Holiday Showcase features more than 200 companies offering unique, North Dakota-made products,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Shoppers will find thousands of products to choose from, including gourmet food, wine and spirits, books, jewelry, apparel, personal care, pottery, quilting, photography and framed art, children's items and more.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The event also includes a Santa for visiting and taking photos. Santa’s hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The showcase is open from 12-9 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission, shopping bags, and parking in lots C and D are free. Shoppers should enter the facility through Door E42 on the west side of the Exhibit Hall (facing Fifth Street).

People are also reading…

More than 500 North Dakota companies are members of the state's Pride of Dakota branding program. A complete list of participating companies at the Bismarck showcase is available at https://bit.ly/3F8JoAT.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

I've never been more proud to be from Ukraine, says Mila Kunis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News