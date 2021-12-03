Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase set in Bismarck

A Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase is set at the Bismarck Event Center this weekend.

“This year’s Holiday Showcase features more than 200 companies offering unique, North Dakota-made products,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Shoppers will find thousands of products to choose from, including gourmet food, wine and spirits, books, jewelry, apparel, personal care, pottery, quilting, photography and framed art, children's items and more.”

The showcase is open from 4-9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission, shopping bags, and parking in lots C and D are free. Shoppers should enter the facility through Door E42 on the west side of the Exhibit Hall (facing Fifth Street).

More than 500 North Dakota companies are members of the state's Pride of Dakota branding program. A complete list of participating companies at the Bismarck showcase is available at https://bit.ly/3FZvM8C.

